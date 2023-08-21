Charlie Frieland meets member of the Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes group at the Welcome Cafe in Twyford

Charlie Frieland (13) is suffering from a life-limiting chronic kidney disease and must have dialysis for 10 hours a day to stay alive.

Despite his health issues, Charlie is raising money for Kidney Rescue UK by cycling and walking 1,000 miles by covering a little distance at the time.

This will take him through Leicester, Melton Mowbray and on to Nottingham, which is where he receives his treatment, and is the equivalent of the distance between Land’s End in Cornwall and John O’Groats in Scotland.

Charlie Frieland with mum, Melina, with one of the motorbikes used by members of Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes group

He was accompanied by his parents when he met members of the Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes, a group of volunteer motorcyclists who provide free out-of-hours transport of blood, blood samples, human milk and other medical supplies to hospitals.

They met at the Welcome Cafe at Holland Nurseries, in Twyford.

Riders Vic, Chris, Ian, Pete, Phil, Ronnie, Rodger, Les and Jo were there from the group.

A spokesperson for the blood bikers said: “His mum reached out to us on Charlie's behalf and I can say on behalf of us all that it was a great pleasure to meet him and his parents.

"Charlie is a most impressive young man.”

"He is fundraising and wants to meet as many groups across Leicestershire and Rutland who are doing volunteering services like ourselves.

"Thanks also go to Jeanette, from the Welcome Cafe, for letting us meet Charlie there.”