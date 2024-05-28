Charity auction for rare epilepsy sufferer Joseph
Organisers hope to raise enough to help send Joseph Hubbard on holiday to Ibiza and generate funds for the Epilepsy charity.
The event is at The Fur and Feather Bar, on the livestock market site, with door opening at 5pm and the auction starting at 6pm.
There is free entry although donations will be invited on the door and there will be lots of family-friendly activities, such as face painting, lucky dip, a tombola, name the bear contest and a challenge to guess the number of sweets in a jar.
Lots for the auction have been generously donated by a number of organisations and they include a signed Leicester Tigers rugby shirt, vouchers to spend at local beauty salons and hospitality businesses plus overnight hotel stays.
Joseph, who lives in Thurmaston and has lots of family in Melton, has a type of epilepsy that can cause up to 50 seizures a day.
Due to this, he requires 24/7 care and has limited independence.
Each seizure has an effect on the brain, which sadly means he will eventually lose many of his motor skills.
Family and friends want him to enjoy a holiday which many young people are able to take while he is still able to.
Some smaller fundraisers have already been held at Melton’s The Steelyard Gym, which is run by Joseph’s uncle, Fraser Mann.Click HERE to pledge money to the fundraiser.