Fundraiser for Joseph Hubbard

A charity auction takes place in Melton on Saturday in support of a 20-year-old who suffers from a rare and aggressive form of epilepsy.

Organisers hope to raise enough to help send Joseph Hubbard on holiday to Ibiza and generate funds for the Epilepsy charity.

The event is at The Fur and Feather Bar, on the livestock market site, with door opening at 5pm and the auction starting at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is free entry although donations will be invited on the door and there will be lots of family-friendly activities, such as face painting, lucky dip, a tombola, name the bear contest and a challenge to guess the number of sweets in a jar.

Lots for the auction have been generously donated by a number of organisations and they include a signed Leicester Tigers rugby shirt, vouchers to spend at local beauty salons and hospitality businesses plus overnight hotel stays.

Joseph, who lives in Thurmaston and has lots of family in Melton, has a type of epilepsy that can cause up to 50 seizures a day.

Due to this, he requires 24/7 care and has limited independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each seizure has an effect on the brain, which sadly means he will eventually lose many of his motor skills.

Family and friends want him to enjoy a holiday which many young people are able to take while he is still able to.