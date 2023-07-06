Changes to complaints system for Leicestershire primary care services

NHS England responded to issues in the past but they will now be handled by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB).

Members of the public are still encouraged to raise their concerns directly with the primary care provider in the first instance, as this may lead to a quicker resolution.

But they also have the option to complain to LLR ICB.

Dr Nil Sanganee, GP and LLR ICB medical director, said: “Now that we are taking over the responsibility locally for a broader range of health functions, this will enable us to design services that better meet the needs of our local population.

“We want to listen to patients in order to deliver improvements and the new process for handling complaints is an important first step in this journey.”