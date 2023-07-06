News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Changes to complaints system for Leicestershire primary care services

The way patients can make a complaint about services given by doctors, dentists, opticians and pharmacists in the Melton borough has changed.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST
Changes to complaints system for Leicestershire primary care servicesChanges to complaints system for Leicestershire primary care services
Changes to complaints system for Leicestershire primary care services

NHS England responded to issues in the past but they will now be handled by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB).

Members of the public are still encouraged to raise their concerns directly with the primary care provider in the first instance, as this may lead to a quicker resolution.

But they also have the option to complain to LLR ICB.

Dr Nil Sanganee, GP and LLR ICB medical director, said: “Now that we are taking over the responsibility locally for a broader range of health functions, this will enable us to design services that better meet the needs of our local population.

Most Popular

“We want to listen to patients in order to deliver improvements and the new process for handling complaints is an important first step in this journey.”

Email complaints to [email protected] or by telephone on 0116 2957572.

Related topics:LeicestershireNHS EnglandMeltonLeicester