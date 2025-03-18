Celebrating 50 years of kidney transplants in Leicestershire

Celebrating 50 years of kidney transplants in Leicester

This year, the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) celebrates 50 years since the first successful kidney transplant was carried out in Leicester

To mark this special occasion, a celebration event took place in the Secret Garden at the Glenfield Hospital on Friday 14 March.

More than 100 members of staff, former patients, and family members came to the event to share how their lives have been dramatically changed by kidney transplants over the last five decades.

Darren Creed shared his remarkable journey, receiving a kidney from his wife, Donna, in 2023. As a result of the successful transplant, Darren is now fit and well enough to return to his favourite sports, including swimming. Later this year, Darren will compete in the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle events at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany.

Reflecting on his journey, Darren said: “Last year, I was selected for the British Transplant Games and came away with two golds, which was incredible. I’ve gone on to be selected for the World Games representing Team GB. I can’t wait, and it’s the gift of life I received from Donna that has made it possible. That’s what gives me motivation. I would love to bring home another medal."

Darren’s story is a powerful testament to the life-changing potential of organ transplants, as well as the incredible selflessness of living donors like Donna.

The event featured talks from healthcare professionals, including Professor Sir Peter Bell, who carried out the first historic transplant in 1975.

Reflecting on the challenges of getting the unit up and running, Professor Bell said: “There was a national economic crisis at the time. So, it was difficult to get anything started. But we did it anyway because we felt that we had to.

“There’s nothing better than seeing the life of someone who was on a machine for many hours every week for dialysis converted, thanks to the transplant. It's an amazing, I can’t express what it means.”

Professor Bell’s vision was instrumental in setting up Leicester’s renal transplant service, which now delivers more than 100 transplants every year.

In addition to celebrating the achievements of the last 50 years, the event highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the renal transplant service, with Mr Atul Bagul, Head of Transplantation Services at UHL, saying: “I am honoured to work in Leicester and continue to develop Professor Sir Peter Bell’s legacy.

"The key challenge is the lack of suitable organs for donation. There are currently more than 6,000 people waiting for a transplant, and only one third of that number get a transplant each year. That's why it's a priority for us to raise awareness of donation, in both the deceased and living donors."

For more information on organ donation, please visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk/become-a-living-donor/donating-your-kidney/