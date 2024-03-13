Cash boost for Melton cancer support group

Melton’s support group for prostate cancer sufferers and their families has been boosted by a donation of £3,000.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:41 GMT
Bob White, of the Melton prostate cancer support group, receives a cheque from Peter Caldwell-Jones and Geoff Knox from the John Franklyn Selby lodge of the Leicestershire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the BuffaloesBob White, of the Melton prostate cancer support group, receives a cheque from Peter Caldwell-Jones and Geoff Knox from the John Franklyn Selby lodge of the Leicestershire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes
Bob White, of the Melton prostate cancer support group, receives a cheque from Peter Caldwell-Jones and Geoff Knox from the John Franklyn Selby lodge of the Leicestershire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes

At their latest meeting, members were presented with a cheque by representatives of the John Franklyn Selby lodge of the Leicestershire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes – commonly known as the Buffs.

Peter Caldwell-Jones and Geoff Knox made the presentation of vital money from their charitable fundraising throughout the past year.

Group co-founder, Bob White, said: “It is a fantastic amount of money raised by the Buffs and very much appreciated by us all.”

Most Popular

The group, which is now in its eighth year, and its charity, PROSTaid, is totally self-supporting and is dependent on donations from the public.

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of every month, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Melton Baptist Church Rooms on Leicester Road, with talks from prostate cancer nurses and other medical professionals.

Related topics:Melton
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice