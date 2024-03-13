Bob White, of the Melton prostate cancer support group, receives a cheque from Peter Caldwell-Jones and Geoff Knox from the John Franklyn Selby lodge of the Leicestershire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes

At their latest meeting, members were presented with a cheque by representatives of the John Franklyn Selby lodge of the Leicestershire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffaloes – commonly known as the Buffs.

Peter Caldwell-Jones and Geoff Knox made the presentation of vital money from their charitable fundraising throughout the past year.

Group co-founder, Bob White, said: “It is a fantastic amount of money raised by the Buffs and very much appreciated by us all.”

The group, which is now in its eighth year, and its charity, PROSTaid, is totally self-supporting and is dependent on donations from the public.