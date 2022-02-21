Cash boost for hospice’s wellbeing services

Martin Scholes, of Scholes Wealth Management, presents a cheque to Jenny Hendry, of Dove Cottage Hospice, as a charity donation EMN-220221-102331001

Martin Scholes, of Scholes Wealth Management, the Melton-based partner of St James’s Place, presented a cheque to Jenny Hendry, of the hospice.

Dove Cottage employs three therapists to offer aromatherapy, reflexology, massage therapy and Indian head massage as part of its pledge to provide holistic support for guests and their physical, psychological, spiritual and social needs.

Mr Scholes said: “As a Melton-based business, we are thrilled to be able to help again.

“This is a long-term relationship - Dove Cottage means a lot to all of us in the local area”

It’s the second time the Vale of Belvoir hospice has received a grant from the foundation.

Two years ago they donated money to fund dementia services for a year.

Chris Gatfield, Dove Cottage’s CEO, added: “This is a fantastic donation for us and we’re very grateful to Martin for his continued support.

“Dove is passionate about improving the wellbeing of our guests and their carers, and complementary therapies are a valuable way to do this.”