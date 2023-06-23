Visiting rights to be protected in health and care settings after Melton MP's campaign

Alicia Kearns was vocal during the pandemic about elderly people and patients being denied visits from loved ones and she has continued to highlight how important the issue is.

Her campaign ensured women could give birth with a partner by their side during the Covid lockdown rather than having to do so without family support.

And now the government plans to bring forward new legislation to make it a legal requirement for health and care settings to allow family members and friends in to see people.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns

The new legislation will strengthen visiting rules, providing the Care Quality Commission (CQC) with a clearer basis for identifying where hospitals and care homes are not meeting the required standard.

Mrs Kearns commented: “Family and friends are advocates, not visitors.

"Their support increases the safety and health outcomes of those being cared for.

“During the pandemic I fought for months until every single hospital across the UK dropped their cruel and medically illogical restrictions on partners being present during all stages of birth, as well as miscarriages and operations.

“I am very pleased my campaign has been successful, and the government’s new proposed legislation will now ensure no one will face unnecessary restrictions.

"I’d encourage everyone to share your experiences on visiting in the government’s online consultation so we can make sure this legislation is right for everyone.”

An online consultation has been launched to seek views from patients, care home residents, their families on the issue.

