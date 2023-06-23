News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Care home and hospital visiting rights to be protected following MP's campaign

Care home residents and hospital patients will have their right to visitors protected following a campaign led by Melton’s MP.
By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Visiting rights to be protected in health and care settings after Melton MP's campaignVisiting rights to be protected in health and care settings after Melton MP's campaign
Visiting rights to be protected in health and care settings after Melton MP's campaign

Alicia Kearns was vocal during the pandemic about elderly people and patients being denied visits from loved ones and she has continued to highlight how important the issue is.

Her campaign ensured women could give birth with a partner by their side during the Covid lockdown rather than having to do so without family support.

And now the government plans to bring forward new legislation to make it a legal requirement for health and care settings to allow family members and friends in to see people.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia KearnsRutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns
Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns
Most Popular

The new legislation will strengthen visiting rules, providing the Care Quality Commission (CQC) with a clearer basis for identifying where hospitals and care homes are not meeting the required standard.

Mrs Kearns commented: “Family and friends are advocates, not visitors.

"Their support increases the safety and health outcomes of those being cared for.

“During the pandemic I fought for months until every single hospital across the UK dropped their cruel and medically illogical restrictions on partners being present during all stages of birth, as well as miscarriages and operations.

“I am very pleased my campaign has been successful, and the government’s new proposed legislation will now ensure no one will face unnecessary restrictions.

"I’d encourage everyone to share your experiences on visiting in the government’s online consultation so we can make sure this legislation is right for everyone.”

An online consultation has been launched to seek views from patients, care home residents, their families on the issue.

Click HERE to complete the survey before 11.59pm on August 16.

Related topics:Alicia KearnsMelton