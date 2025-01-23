Campaign launched to tackle abuse towards staff in Leicestershire hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new campaign is being launched by University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) to tackle physical and verbal abuse towards staff working on the Trust’s premises.

The ‘Kindness campaign’ features images of real healthcare workers talking about their recent experiences at the hospitals, with straplines such as ‘we are proud to care for you’ and ‘please don’t abuse our staff’.

Emergency department sister, Lily Jones, is part of the campaign. She said: “Once, a patient who could not walk became aggressive while waiting for someone to help him. We told him that we would help soon, but he threw a chair at us. It was a very upsetting experience. This campaign is so important and if it makes people visiting the hospital think twice then it will be making a difference to me and my colleagues.”

Figures show there are around 100 recorded incidents of aggression, including physical assault and verbal abuse, recorded at UHL sites each month.

Kim Hudson, Head of Security at UHL, said: “Our dedicated teams are proud to care for you. We are compassionate and inclusive, which means we treat all patients and visitors with respect and kindness - and expect to receive this in return.

“While most patients and visitors treat our colleagues with kindness and respect, a small number seem to think it is acceptable to use sexist, racist and abusive language, and even physical violence. We take all reports of abusive behaviour towards our colleagues very seriously. Our colleagues work incredibly hard every single day to make a difference to the lives of so many people.

“We understand that being in hospital can be a stressful experience and at times patients, their families and carers might become frustrated, but please always show our colleagues the kindness they deserve. They are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends who mean the world to their nearest and dearest, so please think about how you would want your own family to be treated when they’re at work.”

Last year, UHL introduced body worn cameras to the Emergency Department at the Leicester Royal Infirmary. The teams report that they are a successful deterrent for would-be offenders and, where needed, provide vital evidence to hand over to the police for further investigation. The cameras have been so successful that they will be rolled out in the Clinical Decisions Unit at Glenfield Hospital.

When responding to violent behaviour, UHL's security investigations team can issue verbal warnings in person, send warning letters, submit formal reports to the Police, and where necessary, they can obtain Criminal Behavioural Orders (CBOs).

In 2024, UHL became the first acute trust in the country to start using a safety app to keep its staff safe. Staff can download the app, share their location, and alert security teams about any safety-related incidents, including violence or aggression, at the touch of a button.

You can read more about the Kindness campaign and read more staff stories at: www.leicestershospitals.nhs.uk/patients/kindness-campaign/