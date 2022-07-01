Brand new set-up for health services in Leicestershire and Rutland

Latest health services news

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) replaces the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups (LLR CCGs), taking on many of the functions that were formerly the responsibility of the CCGs.

GPs will collaborate with representatives of hospitals, local councils, charities and community organisations under the new set-up.

It aims to remove the divisions between different parts of the health and care services which have, in the past, meant that too many people experienced disjointed care.

It is hoped that more joined-up working will provide a more seamless service, remove the distinction between mental health and physical health, and make it easier to access the services people need.

Andy Williams, chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) said: “Today marks the start of a fantastic opportunity to drive improvements to health and care services and making a real difference to the lives of people in Leicester,

Leicestershire and Rutland.

“The CCGs have made a huge contribution to the development of integrated care in our area and the ICB will take on the existing commissioning and planning functions of the CCGs as well as new statutory functions including the development of a five-year plan for how the NHS will meet the heath needs of the local population as part of an integrated care strategy with key partners.

“This is a very exciting time to work in partnership with our NHS Trusts, GPs, local authorities, the voluntary and community sector and local communities.

"This is a significant development and step forward in the long-held ambition to deliver services jointly around the needs of patients, removing the barriers that sometimes can exist."

Councillor Louise Richardson, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for health, welcomed the beginning of a new era in health care in the county.

She said: “This is an important milestone and I’m pleased we’re making strides in joining up health and care services across our area.