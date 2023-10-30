News you can trust since 1859
Birth centre employee retires after more than 30 years

The team at Melton’s baby unit have said a fond farewell to a Midwifery Care Assistants (MCA) who has worked there for more than 30 years.
By Nick Rennie
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:55 GMT
Midwifery care assistant Yvonne leaves St Mary's Birth Centre, at Melton, after more than 30 yearsMidwifery care assistant Yvonne leaves St Mary's Birth Centre, at Melton, after more than 30 years
Midwifery care assistant Yvonne leaves St Mary's Birth Centre, at Melton, after more than 30 years

Yvonne left St Mary’s Birth Centre with a warm send off from her colleagues.

The centre posted on its Facebook page about her: “She has seen and been part of many changes here but one thing that has never changed is her dedication and commitment to the unit, her colleagues and most importantly the women and their families.”

