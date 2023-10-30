Birth centre employee retires after more than 30 years
The team at Melton’s baby unit have said a fond farewell to a Midwifery Care Assistants (MCA) who has worked there for more than 30 years.
Yvonne left St Mary’s Birth Centre with a warm send off from her colleagues.
The centre posted on its Facebook page about her: “She has seen and been part of many changes here but one thing that has never changed is her dedication and commitment to the unit, her colleagues and most importantly the women and their families.”