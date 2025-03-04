Appeal by GP surgery
Melton Mowbray’s Latham House Medical Practice is appealing to patients to cancel appointments if they can’t attend after hundreds were missed last month.
The Sage Cross Street surgery posted on social media this week: “In February, we reported 200 missed GP appointments which was a waste of 54 hours of GP time.
“This is in addition to 101 blood test and 79 nurse appointments not attended.
“If all appointments no longer needed were cancelled, we could offer these to other patients.”
Call 01664 503027 to cancel.
