Amanda's marathon run raises hundreds of pounds for guide dog charity

A mum-of-five raised £1,500 for Guide Dogs for the Blind by running the London Marathon in five hours and four minutes.

By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:56 BST
Amanda Woodford with her London Marathon medal and guide dogsAmanda Woodford with her London Marathon medal and guide dogs
Amanda Woodford with her London Marathon medal and guide dogs

We reported last month that college lecturer Amanda Woodford was taking on the challenge to support the charity because of the help it had given her mum and other Melton family members who have sight loss issues.

She is a seasoned distance runner but found the 26 miles around the capital ‘much harder than expected’.

Amanda said: “ Although I have run several Ultra Marathons, I’d never run that kind of distance on tarmac, and I definitely felt in in the knees and hips from mile 15 onwards.

"However, the crowd was just amazing and it felt wonderful to be part of it.

"My time wasn’t quite as good as expected but I’m still so proud of myself.”

Amanda’s mum, Janet Whapples, and her partner, David, her Dad, Maurice, plus both brothers – Jon and Michael – are living with sight loss issues.

