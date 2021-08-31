All non-urgent blood tests postponed at Melton GP surgery

Latest medical news EMN-210831-155558001

Latham House Medical Practice say an NHS directive means that any tests scheduled before September 17 will be moved to a later date when it is hoped adequate supplies will be available again.

Delays in non-urgent tests could be for a ‘significant period’ but the Sage Cross Street surgery have reassured patients that all clinically urgent blood testing will continue.

The situation is the same at all GP surgeries in England.

A spokesperson said: “We were informed that the supply position remains constrained and is forecasted to become even more constrained over the coming weeks.

“While it is anticipated that the position will improve from the middle of September, overall supply is likely to remain challenging for a significant period.

“Alternative products are being sought to alleviate these constraints.

“However, it will take time for these products to be imported and delivered in volume to services.

“Unless clinically urgent, we have been advised to move all non-urgent blood test activity scheduled prior to September 17 to a later point when supply improves.”

The NHS is reacting to a global shortage of blood bottles but patients are asked not to panic because the situation is only impacting non-urgent blood testing.

The Latham House spokesperson added: “We appreciate that this temporary position is frustrating for patients and we are working through our patient lists to identify clinically urgent blood testing that will continue and all non-urgent blood testing that will be rescheduled.”