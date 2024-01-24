Patients have been invited to give feedback on GP surgeries in Leicestershire and Rutland in a new survey

It has been arranged in partnership between NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland and groups of GP practices, known as primary care networks, who want to understand how services could be improved.

The range of health professionals who can provide care has been expanded and video, online and telephone consultations have been introduced, along with digital services, to make it easier for people to get what they need.

The survey asks about people’s experiences of contacting their practice, making an appointment and the care they received.

It will help practices to understand the impact of these new ways of working as well as people’s general experiences.

Dr Nil Sanganee, chief medical officer for NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: “It’s really important that patients tell us about what it’s like for them when they use their GP practice.

"We know patients can feel frustrated at times, which is why practices have been changing how they provide care.

"By filling in this survey it will help local practices to understand where we need to do better and enact local plans to help improve things.”

The survey is open to anybody aged 16 years or over and who is registered with a GP practice in Leicester, Leicestershire or Rutland.

All information provided by respondents will be anonymous and will be independently analysed.

The closing date for completed questionnaires is 11.59pm on Sunday March 10.