50 years of health kicks at Ragdale Hall Spa

Beauty therapists at Ragdale Hall Spa back in 1992

Back in 1973, it started out as Ragdale Hall Health Farm after the former hunting lodge was bought by slimming guru, Audrey Eyton, creator of the revolutionary F-Plan Diet.

In the early days, clients enjoyed a range of exercise classes, classic treatments and a 500 calorie-a-day menu.

Audrey sold it to Leisure Investments in 1984 and seven years later it was taken on by Garry Nesbitt and Michael Isaacs – two of the founders of the former Our Price record chain.

Mike Isaacs and Gary Nesbitt, who took over Ragdale Hall Spa in the early 1990s

It has been a family-owned enterprise since the early 1990s with lots of new facilities and treatments being added along the way.

Today, Ragdale Hall Spa looks very different from those humble beginnings 50 years ago.

The venue now boasts a large traditional dining room, outdoor pool, fitness studio and gyms, extra bedrooms, a thermal spa, 12 heat and water experiences, cocktail bar, as well as the stunning Rooftop Infinity Pool looking out over the Leicestershire countryside.

Ragdale has won numerous awards over the years, including the Best Guest Experience at the Good Spa Guide Award 2022.

The dining room at Ragdale Hall pictured back in the early days in the 1970s

To mark its 50th birthday, it has launched new Luxury Anniversay spa packages, which include a choice of inclusive treatments and experiences, aimed at helping clients relax, recharge, and restore.

The package gives full access to all spa facilities, food and a choice of pampering treatments.

A complimentary Bucks Fizz with Danish pastries will be served on arrival or, if staying a little longer for a two or three-night break, a special-edition bottle of Prosecco will be presented in the client’s room with chocolate truffles.

“Each package has been created to offer our guests the ultimate spa experience whilst marking this momentous occasion in a truly memorable way,” said Hugh Wilson, Managing Director of Ragdale Hall Spa.

The Infinity Pool at Ragdale Hall Spa

