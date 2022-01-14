Work starts on Melton school’s new 3G sports pitch

John Ferneley College school buildings and playing fields EMN-220114-132256001

John Ferneley College say their new 3G surface will be finished in April and will be available to community teams and groups as well as students.

It follows the launch of Melton Town FC’s 3G pitch in November which the club hope will enable it to continue its rise up the football pyramid and put an end to the regular postponement of matches in winter months.

Town’s surface, at its Burton Road site, will also be used by junior players and students at the neighbouring Birch Wood Area Special School.

Natalie Teece, secondary lead at John Ferneley College in Melton

Ironically the plans for John Ferneley’s pitch almost blocked the football club from installing theirs when Sport England objected to the notion of Melton having two artificial pitches for competing community use.

But the issue was diffused last summer following discussions with the club and MP, Alicia Kearns, and Town were given the green light to put its new surface in.

John Ferneley’s pitch, which is being laid on the playing field at its Scalford Road site, has been paid for from a grant from the Football Foundation, a charity which directs funding from the Premier League, The FA and the government into sports facilities.

Head of school, Natalie Teece, said: “We are very excited that the construction of our new 3G pitch has begun.

Melton Town FC's new 3G pitch

“With the funding and support of the Football Foundation, this is going to be such a fantastic resource for the students who attend John Ferneley College as well as our local community.

“I am looking forward to sharing updates over the next 13 weeks whilst the build is underway, as well as further information about how this can be booked and used in the future.

“Exercise and sport are hugely important to us, and we feel very lucky to have this new on-site resource to be shared and accessed by our local community.”

The pitch will be an impressive addition to the facilities at John Ferneley, which include a large auditorium, sports hall, state-of-the-art classrooms, dance studio, drama studio, as well as indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

Melton Town FC manager Tom Manship on the club's new 3G pitch

The school has worked closely with the Football Foundation and the Leicestershire FA to secure a grant towards the new pitch.

Robert Sullivan, the foundation’s chief executive, said: “This grant awarded to John Ferneley College towards developing the 3G pitch is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing. “That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

“It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support John Ferneley College in building a 3G pitch for their local community.

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, government and Sport England – to support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”