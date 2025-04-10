The 'ground breaking' ceremony at the site of the £18M agri-tech centre at Brooksby college campus

Work has started on an £18M agri-tech centre at the Brooksby college campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘ground breaking’ ceremony was carried out on the development which will give SMB College Group students and apprentices access to advanced high-tech agricultural equipment and facilities.

The Department for Education-funded project will feature equipment such as GIS software for field and yield mapping, virtual learning environments, purpose-built labs, drones, and robotics - all of which will benefit a range of qualifications at the specialist land-based campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In attendance at the launch ceremony were representatives from Tilbury Douglas and Gleeds, in addition to SMB College Group delegates including principal and CEO Dawn Whitemore, assistant principal for estate Jason Spencer, director of land-based and farm James Fryer and director of campus Andy Graham.

Also present were four Level 3 Animal Management students, Amelia, Amelia, Noah and Leah, who were in attendance to represent the student body.

Mrs Whitemore said of the new development: “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to watch this project come to fruition.

"This is a truly transformational project for our Brooksby campus, and we are incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to remain at the forefront of the land-based sector with this welcomed investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an honour to officially ‘break the ground’ and I look forward to watching the developments as the building work progresses.”

Mr Fryer added: “This is such an exciting new chapter for our Brooksby Campus.

"This investment will put us on the land-based map and will allow us to use state-of-the-art precision farming techniques to educate many future generations of agriculture and land-based students.

“With September 2025 seeing the re-introduction of Level 2 Horticulture and the launch of our brand new T-Level in Agriculture, Land Management and Production, it is a very exciting time to become an SMB College Group land-based student.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also additional buildings being built as part of the project, including a new refectory and Student Services area.

SMB College Group is planning to merge with Loughborough College – a consultation is currently undergoing with an anticipated merger date of August 1 this year.

Go to www.smbcollegegroup.ac.uk if you are interested in booking an open day at the Brooksby campus.