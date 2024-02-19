News you can trust since 1859
Village schools in Melton area get high-speed broadband

Five schools in the Melton area are some of the rural locations to benefit from the early installation of GigaHubs – centres where high-speed broadband connections are available.
By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:44 GMT
More than 40 hubs are being installed by Leicestershire County Council, in partnership with the government, in public buildings.

Primary schools at Waltham-on-the-Wolds, Somerby, Asfordby Hill, Old Dalby and Great Dalby now have GigaHubs.

Further hubs will be installed at primary schools in Ab Kettleby, Harby, Long Clawson and Seagrave by the end of next month.

Councillor Pam Posnett, County Hall’s cabinet member for broadband, said: “The installation of the first 25 GigaHubs allows residents in our rural communities to access the fastest broadband speeds on the market at their libraries and schools.

“This will allow Leicestershire’s children living in hard-to-reach areas to have better access to the internet for their lessons and allow teachers to experiment with new innovative ways of learning.

"Residents needing to work or do homework from a library will also benefit from faster connections.”

A further 18 sites are set to be completed by the end of March.

The GigaHubs programme is part of Project Gigabit, the government’s £5billion programme to deliver lightning-fast, reliable broadband in hard-to-reach areas of the UK.

It is aimed at delivering a range of benefits, such as enabling clinicians to provide remote video consultations and allowing whole classes of schoolchildren to be online, at once, with no interruptions.

Click HERE for an up-to-date map of completed and upcoming Gigahubs in the county.

