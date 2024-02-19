Leicestershire schools get high-speed broadband

More than 40 hubs are being installed by Leicestershire County Council, in partnership with the government, in public buildings.

Primary schools at Waltham-on-the-Wolds, Somerby, Asfordby Hill, Old Dalby and Great Dalby now have GigaHubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further hubs will be installed at primary schools in Ab Kettleby, Harby, Long Clawson and Seagrave by the end of next month.

Councillor Pam Posnett, County Hall’s cabinet member for broadband, said: “The installation of the first 25 GigaHubs allows residents in our rural communities to access the fastest broadband speeds on the market at their libraries and schools.

“This will allow Leicestershire’s children living in hard-to-reach areas to have better access to the internet for their lessons and allow teachers to experiment with new innovative ways of learning.

"Residents needing to work or do homework from a library will also benefit from faster connections.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further 18 sites are set to be completed by the end of March.

The GigaHubs programme is part of Project Gigabit, the government’s £5billion programme to deliver lightning-fast, reliable broadband in hard-to-reach areas of the UK.

It is aimed at delivering a range of benefits, such as enabling clinicians to provide remote video consultations and allowing whole classes of schoolchildren to be online, at once, with no interruptions.