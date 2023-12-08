A village school’s headteacher paid tribute to staff, governors and pupils after it retained its ‘outstanding’ Ofted rating 13 years after the last inspection.

Headteacher Karen Lambert with some of her pupils at Stathern Primary School

Karen Lambert was delighted with the report’s findings at Stathern Primary School which stated that ‘pupils love their inclusive school’.

The curriculum was described as ‘broad and well-organised’ with ambitious visions for each subject, whilst personal development for pupils was called ‘highly effective’ and staff were praised in the way they help children learn, from reception age upwards.

Inspectors highlight the strong culture of daily reading and the way it is greeted enthusiastically by pupils and there is also particular praise for the school’s special educational needs (SEND) responsibilities with staff providing effective support in all aspects of school life.

Responding to the Ofsted report, Mrs Lambert said: “I cannot tell you how proud I am of the staff, governors and pupils for all of their hard work.

"Ofsted inspectors saw everything that we embody throughout their two-day visit, as part of our normal practice, and they were amazed.

“It is an incredible team effort. We have invested time and money into all areas of school life, ensuring consistency of subjects and the curriculum, ensuring all pupils are prioritised.

"The children’s behaviour and attitude were also highly commended.

“I’d also like to thank the parents who took time to contribute to the inspection and for their continued support.”

The governing board at the Vale of Belvoir school said they were ‘euphoric’ that the inspection process ‘recognised that the values and ethos of Nurture Inspire Discover and Create permeate every fibre of the school’.

“To have it validated that our provision is exemplary and distinctive is testament to both staff and governor teams that go above and beyond to ensure that our children thrive,” the governors said in a statement.

This was Stathern School’s first Ofsted inspection since 2010.

Jane Moore, director of children and family services at Leicestershire County Council, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Stathern Primary, and I want to congratulate the staff and pupils for keeping their outstanding rating.