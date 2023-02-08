Croxton Kerrial Primary School pupils celebrate their school's latest SIAMS rating

Staff celebrated the school receiving a ‘good’ rating in their Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, which is similar to Ofsted but assesses the Christian vision nurtured in the classroom.

Pupils are flourishing because the broad and balanced curriculum is grounded in inspiring a love for learning, the inspection found.

Intuitive teaching helps them to feel secure and challenge themselves and relationships are strong at all levels within the school community.

Attendance was said to be good as a result of frequent interactions with families.

Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher, said: “We are exceptionally proud of the caring, family-orientated Christian ethos that we share here at Croxton Kerrial; it is what makes our school so special.

“It is fantastic to see this reflected so well in the many positive comments throughout the inspection report.

"My thanks go to our wonderful pupils, staff and governors; as well as parents, carers, members of the church and supporters across our community for all that they do for our school every day.”

Croxton Kerrial CE Primary School, which was also rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2019, is part of Rise Multi Academy Trust, which also includes Redmile, Waltham-on-the-Wolds and Wymondham CE Primary Schools, who work closely in partnership together.

Mark Cole, CEO of the trust, said the rating was ‘a fantastic outcome’.