A village primary school headteacher says she is ‘delighted’ it achieved another ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Head teacher Emma Barker with some of her pupils at Bottesford CE Primary School

Inspectors toured Bottesford CE Primary School for two days last month and their report has now been published – in it they state the school is ‘a happy and caring place to learn’.

The report adds: “Pupils feel listened to. Mutual respect permeates the school. Pupils really appreciate the support that is available all around them. This makes them feel safe.”

Pupils’ behaviour and the learning and wider opportunities available at the school are praised.

Headteacher Emma Barker said: “I am delighted with the Ofsted report as it recognises the achievements of the pupils and the hard work of the staff team.

"I am pleased that the report recognises that ‘the school aims to give the pupils the very best education in each subject’ as this has been at the

forefront since taking over the leadership of the school in September 2020.”

Since October 1, Bottesford CE Primary School has been a member of Learn Academies Trust, which has 14 member primary schools across Leicestershire.

The Trust’s leader, Stef Edwards, said: “This report celebrates the commitment of a dedicated staff and governor team to providing a happy learning environment for every child at Bottesford.

"It’s a pleasure to congratulate everyone at the school on such a positive report.”

Families interested in placing a child at the Bottesford school for the new term starting in September 2024 can now apply up to January 15.