The Waltham School pupils who were chosen as winner, first and second in the church Christmas card competition

The Ironstone Villages Family of Churches, which include Chadwell with Wycomb, Eastwell, Eaton, Goadby Marwood, Scalford, Stonesby and Waltham on the Wolds, asked the children of Waltham School to design the cover of their Christmas card this year:

An eight-year-old boy’s design was chosen for the front of the card and two fellow pupils will have their artwork included on the back.

Prizes were awarded for the winner and runner-up while a gift was given to every child who took part in the competition.

Multi-parish administrator, Marie Hough, went into school to announce the worthy winners and hand out the prizes.

She said: “We are very grateful that the front cover of our Christmas card has been beautifully designed by a pupil at Waltham School (age 8), who won first Prize in our design competition.

"Second prize and third prize, which feature on the reverse of the card, were also designed by pupils at the school.

“Well done and thank you to all who took part. It was tough decision picking just 3 out of all of the entries so well done to everyone that entered and thank you.”