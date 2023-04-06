News you can trust since 1859
Village primary schoolchildren design Easter cards for local churches

Village primary schoolchildren have been having fun designing an Easter card for local churches.

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST
The prizes winners in the Waltham Primary School Easter card contestThe prizes winners in the Waltham Primary School Easter card contest
The prizes winners in the Waltham Primary School Easter card contest

The Ironstone Villages Family of Churches invited the pupils from Waltham on the Wolds CofE Primary School to design the cover of their card which has been delivered to around 1,000 homes in Chadwell, Wycomb, Eastwell, Eaton, Goadby Marwood, Scalford, Stonesby and Waltham.

Prizes were awarded for the winner, runner up, plus something for all participants.

Multi-parish administrator, Marie Hough went into school to announce the worthy winners and hand out the prizes.

She said “We are very grateful that the front cover of our Easter card has been beautifully designed by a 10-year-old pupil at Waltham School, who won first prize in our design competition.

Second and third prizes, which feature on the reverse of the card, were also designed by pupils at the school.

The family are posting a photo of each of the entries on their Facebook page (facebook.com/ironstonechurches) each day right up to Easter Day.