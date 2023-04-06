The prizes winners in the Waltham Primary School Easter card contest

The Ironstone Villages Family of Churches invited the pupils from Waltham on the Wolds CofE Primary School to design the cover of their card which has been delivered to around 1,000 homes in Chadwell, Wycomb, Eastwell, Eaton, Goadby Marwood, Scalford, Stonesby and Waltham.

Prizes were awarded for the winner, runner up, plus something for all participants.

Multi-parish administrator, Marie Hough went into school to announce the worthy winners and hand out the prizes.

She said “We are very grateful that the front cover of our Easter card has been beautifully designed by a 10-year-old pupil at Waltham School, who won first prize in our design competition.

Second and third prizes, which feature on the reverse of the card, were also designed by pupils at the school.