Scalford Church of England Primary School has joined the Learn Academies Trust (Learn-AT) to link up with 14 other schools.

Headteacher Melanie Wrightam wtih some of the pupils at Scalford Primary School, which has joined Learn Academies Trust

The trust family has a mixture of Church of England and community primary schools, who work closely together to share expertise and support each other, and they include the primary schools at Bottesford, Queniborough and Thrussington.

Senior leaders from the school have been working closely with the trust over the last few months to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scalford headteacher, Melanie Wrightam, said: “Our vision is ‘always doing our best so that we can shine’ and we are thrilled as a small school with strong church and community links to be joining Learn Academies Trust, whose vision and values align perfectly with our own.

"We are looking forward to being part of a learning community focused on supporting and getting the best out of staff and pupils alike, so that we can all shine.

"The staff are already taking advantage of the wealth of expertise amongst our new colleagues and building relationships across schools.

"We look forward to making our good school even better as a result of joining Learn-AT.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learn-AT’s Trust Leader Stef Edwards said it was ‘excited’ and ‘thrilled’ to welcome Scalford into the group.

"Learn-AT is committed to providing exceptional education and fostering a professional learning community in which all our pupils flourish and our colleagues thrive,” she said.

"Everyone in Learn-AT is looking forward to working in fellowship with our new Scalford colleagues in the service of children and families.”