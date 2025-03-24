The different campuses of SMB College Group with Loughborough College which could soon be part of a bigger merged college

A public consultation has been launched today (Monday March 24) on a proposed merger of Melton and Coalville-based SMB College Group and Loughborough College.

Students from both colleges, parents, staff, employers and members of the community are being encouraged to give their views on the plan, which aims to improve opportunities for young people across north Leicestershire.

The planned merger was first mooted last July and it would come at a time when SMB College Group has faced severe financial challenges.

All of its courses at the Melton Mowbray campus, except the performing arts programme, were moved in 2023 to the Brooksby site as part of a plan to stabilise the finances.

SMB College Group principal and chief executive, Dawn Whitemore

Brooksby campus, which teaches land-based and sports subjects, is spread over 850 acres, and the Coalville site – Stephenson’s College –specialises in construction and professional trades tuition.

While SMB College Group has 3,400 students and 454 employees, Loughborough College is much bigger, with 11,000 on roll and 900 staff.

Dawn Whitemore, principal and chief executive of SMB College Group, added: “We are excited to be embarking on this journey with the prospective merger of these two unique and vibrant colleges.

“This proposed union represents an enhancement of educational offerings across all campuses, providing students with even greater opportunities for success both whilst at college and in their future careers.

"Together, we will create a dynamic, innovative, and inclusive learning environment that will benefit our local and regional community.”

Loughborough College, which has operated for 100 years, has qualifications ranging from Level 1 through to studying an undergraduate degree.

It has a renowned sports programme, a Sixth Form, a Higher Education department and well gives good apprenticeship and work placement opportunities to students.

Corrie Harris, principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said: “We are thrilled to be in the consultation phase of this ambitious proposal, which we believe has the potential to be a truly transformative partnership.

“Our vision for the future merger is to unite both organisations in a shared commitment to drive economic growth while providing students across the region with an exceptional educational experience.”

The consultation period runs until April 30, with the proposed merger planned to take place on August 1.

Click HERE to complete the consultation document on the merger.