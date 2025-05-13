VE Day party enjoyed by pupils, staff and parents at Buckminster School

By Nick Rennie
Published 13th May 2025, 19:10 BST
VE Day tea party at Buckminster Schoolplaceholder image
VE Day tea party at Buckminster School
Pupils and staff at Buckminster School enjoyed a tea party to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Parents and grandparents also attended the event which commemorated the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The children enjoyed learning about the events of May 8, 1945 and their significance.

Lots of food and drink was sampled and many wore union jack hats at the party.

Visitors were also treated to a maypole dance, a whole school performance of 'Take me Home' and activities in the forest school.

