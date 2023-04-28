Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with awards winners, from left, Clem Beardmore, Jessica Mawby, Sofia Omar and Joshua Bailey

Clem Beardmore, who attends Bottesford-based Priory Belvoir Academy, was named best Young Leader in the Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year 2023.

He was one of four category winners from more than 50 nominations when results were announced at a ‘red carpet’ awards evening and dinner hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant, Mike Kapur OBE, supported by his Deputy Lieutenants, Professor Bob Allison CBE, Sally Bowie, Diana Brooks MBE and Jonathan Agnew MBE.

Clem transformed a piece of abandoned land where he lives to create a sensory garden to support the mental health of local young people.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, hands over the Young Person of the Year Award 2023 to Joshua Bailey

Overall Young Person of the Year was Joshua Bailey (South Charnwood High School, in Markfield), who was also named Young Person of Courage, for displaying inner strength and determination to overcome grief and bullying in order to help others in his local community.

At the awards event, the Lord-Lieutenant said: “It was a privilege for me to host this year’s event for our extraordinary young people in recognition of their bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness.

"I’m honoured to have been able to share their stories with our guests at the event and more widely within their communities – they are an inspiration to us all.“I’m privileged to be able to meet some of our city and county’s extraordinary young people and see truly humbling examples of volunteering, community engagement, and personal achievement which require dedication and commitment of the highest order, that too often go unnoticed by the wider community.

“I hope that these awards will continue to highlight the talents and dedication of our communities’ young people and urge anyone who knows a young person they think deserves recognition and encouragement for their endeavours to look out for details of my 2024 awards later in the year.”

Clem’s award is all the more impressive since he has a rare neurological condition which meant he had to overcome a lot of physical challenges to achieve his project.

He was nominated for selflessly and tirelessly leading a project which was his own idea for the benefit of others, to transform an abandoned piece of ground, where children sat on a plastic chair to gather their thoughts if they were struggling with their mental health, into an amazing sensory garden.

Clem’s leadership and fundraising efforts led to £7,500 being raised for the project.

The garden was opened last July and it has picnic tables, beautiful plants, a nature corner, walkway, visual effects, planters, bird-feeding station, a corner arbour seat and a butterfly bench and area dedicated to a pupil who sadly passed away.

The garden is used for outdoor learning, mental health support, counselling sessions, reflection, friendship, escape and thought.