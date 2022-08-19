Top grades for a quarter of A-level students at Ratcliffe College

Celebrating A-level students at Ratcliffe College this week, from left, Sam Moss, Elise Atkinson, Jess Elton and Xabier Zanotti Baranano

Among the top achievers at the Catholic independent school at Ratcliffe on the Wreake were head girl, Elise Atkinson, and deputy head boy, Xabier Zanotti Baranano, who both celebrated 4 A*s.

Elise, who will read economics at the University of Bath, said: “I feel so relieved to have my results, I’m really looking forward to celebrating with friends and family.

"I’ve been here since Year 7 and will really miss Ratcliffe.”

Xabier, who will read physics at Durham, said: “I’ve been a pupil at Ratcliffe since the age of three and I really love it here.

"I am so pleased with my results and am excited about the future.”

Congratulations also go to Jess Elton and Leo Tang, who achieved 3 A*s in their subjects.

Jess, who goes on to study global environmental change and sustainability (with a year abroad) at the University of Birmingham, commented: “I’m really looking forward to studying something I am so interested and passionate about.

"I will really miss Ratcliffe, the teachers have been really supportive.”

Sam Moss also got 2 A*s and an A and will read chemical engineering, also at the University of Birmingham.

He said: “The best thing about Ratcliffe is the people.

"Everyone has been so supportive, especially during Sixth Form.

"The guidance and encouragement I experienced was amazing.”

Overall pass rate for A-levels at Ratcliffe was an impressive 99.5 per cent.

There were 53 per cent passes at A* or A, 84 per cent at A* to B grades and 97 per cent between A* and C.

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, commented: “The cohort of 2022 will always be synonymous with the difficulties presented by the pandemic, having

experienced the challenges of their GCSEs being cancelled in 2020, and further disruption to the teaching of their A Level courses since.

"We are incredibly proud of the way in which they have supported one another and remained true to our mission as a Catholic school.

"We wish them every happiness and success as they move on to higher education and their future careers.