Timing changes for key Melton bus routes
Following discussions with Leicestershire County Council, and requests from parents, Centrebus has announced it has amended the 14 and 15 timetables from today (Tuesday).
The firm say the change to the 14 service will be help students going to and from the town’s John Ferneley College.
Centrebus said in a statement that the new timings will help passengers: “To achieve this, we are retiming every journey 10 minutes earlier, on both the 14 and 15 services.
"As we are not running up to the school, this will give students enough time to walk the short distance from their drop off point, Scalford Road, just before the bus turns right into Clark Drive.
"This will also be the pick up point for students in the afternoon.”
Click HERE to see full details of the new timetables for the 14 and 15 services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.