Thrussington Primary School’s PTFA Wins Awards

The Parents, Teachers, and Friends Association (PTFA) of Thrussington Primary School has achieved remarkable recognition, winning the “PTA Fundraising Activity of the Year” award and securing a runner-up position for the “Volunteer of the Year” award.

This is an extraordinary accomplishment, considering there are over 13,000 PTAs in the UK and thousands of applications across the six award categories.

The “Fundraising Activity of the Year” award was earned through an exceptional collaboration among teachers, parents, and the local community, successfully raising £15,000 for the construction of the new School Hall. The fundraising efforts, spanning 2022-2023, included a variety of initiatives organized by the Thrussington PTFA:

Winter Wonderland and Christmas Fair featuring Santa's Grotto and a Santa's Sleigh Ride around the village

Thrussingbury, a musical village mini-festival

Buy a Brick Campaign

Annual Burns Night Supper, attended by over 100 guests from local and surrounding areas

Autumn and Spring Fayres

Participation in “Amazon Smile,” “Easy Fundraising,” “Bags2School,” and “Empties Please”

The second accolade was awarded to Isabel Bentley, who was humbled by her nomination and finished in the top three for “Volunteer of the Year.” This is a significant achievement for the former Chair of the PTFA. The school community is immensely grateful for her ongoing contributions and dedication.

Baishali Clayton, Co-Vice Chair of Thrussington Primary PTFA commented: "On behalf of our PTFA committee I want to extend a massive thank you to the local community for supporting our wonderful village school in so many ways - be it volunteering, donating raffle prizes, sponsorship or attending our variety of events year on year. The children's education and wellbeing benefit hugely from these endeavours and we are immensely grateful to each and every person that gets involved with our crazy fundraising initiatives! It is an honour to have been recognised by Parentkind as a worthy winner of a national award."

The events organised by the PTFA each year are not only about raising funds but also about fostering a strong community spirit and strengthening relationships between the school, villagers, and local businesses.