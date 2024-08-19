From left, Maddie Smith (trustee Melton Mencap), Pam Posnett (chair The Melton Learning Hub), Sarah Cox (business manager The Melton Learning Hub) and Nigel Bishop (group leader and support worker at Melton Mencap)

Thousands of pounds have been donated to Melton Mencap to help support the services it provides for local children and adults with learning and physical disabilities.

The funding was provided by The Melton Learning Hub, a charity which provides opportunities to learn for young people.

The Hub, which is based off Burton Road and at The Venue opposite Sainsbury’s, gifted the money to Mencap from a surplus it has generated from its own activities.

Both organisations have a close working relationship and The Hub was keen to help the services provided by the team at Mencap, which is based on Chapel Street and supports around 150 individuals in the area, led by service manager, Natasha Murray.

The town’s Mencap centre, which is used daily, provides a range of services for both children and adults, including personal support and activity groups.

It supports people who have learning disabilities from mild to profound, to people on the autistic spectrum, as well people who also have physical disabilities ranging up to severe and profound.

Finance officer, Alison Smith, said: “We are extremely grateful to The Melton Learning Hub for their donation of £2,000 and for the continued support by all the local community.

“The money donated will be used towards the running costs and maintenance of our centre.”

Sarah Cox and Pam Posnett, of The Melton Learning Hub, visited Melton Mencap to present a cheque.

Sarah said: “We value our close working relationship with Melton Mencap and the opportunities they offer to groups we cannot support.

"We hope the £2,000 can help them deliver the amazing variety of services and sessions they offer.”