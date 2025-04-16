The Spark Arts for children launches 'Spark LIVE!' - a new way for children in Leicestershire to celebrate creativity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Spark Arts for Children in Leicester is excited to unveil ‘Spark LIVE!’ – a brand new, year-round program of creative arts specifically for children.

This bold move will not only see their flagship event, Spark Festival, transition from an annual showcase event to a bi-annual festival, but reposition the Leicester-based charity to allow it to introduce continuous creative activations for children all year round.

The new Spark LIVE! format, which formally kicks-off in May with a week of activities across the city and county, means all the cherished elements of The Spark Arts and Spark Festival remain, alongside brand new vibrant and accessible arts initiatives for children across Leicester and Leicestershire - keeping the magic alive all year round.

Trina Haldar, Acting CEO of The Spark Arts for Children, shares her enthusiasm about the creation of ‘Spark LIVE!’:

‘Building Brave Spaces’ by The Spark Arts.

"Our evolution into 'Spark LIVE!' reflects our unwavering commitment to the young people of Leicester and Leicestershire.

“By listening to our Spark MegaBosses—a dynamic group of children guiding our creative direction—we're adapting to the current landscape.

“This transformation allows us to offer more opportunities for children to engage with the arts, which is crucial as access to creative enrichment outside of school continues to decline.

“We have been culturally raising the children of Leicester for over 20 years, and this exciting pivot will, hopefully, set us up to continue to do this for the next twenty years – and beyond."

Les-Tah to the Front - children's punk 'gig' coming to libraries across Leicester in May.

This spring, as part of ‘Spark LIVE!,’ The Spark Arts for Children will bring world-class performances directly to libraries and community spaces in Leicester and Leicestershire with a program including:

Les-Tah to the Front – uniquely Leicester, children are invited to an interactive live band-in-a-library experience: Les-Tah to the Front.

It’s been designed for 0-5 year olds, with the opportunity for children to celebrate their uniqueness, vibrancy and the magic of Leicester through the expression of punk! Participating libraries: Beaumont Leys (13th May); St Barnabas (14th May); Highfields (15th May); Pork Pie (16th May) and The Brite Centre (17th May).

Tickets to these quirky gigs cost just £2.00 pp for library members and £3.50 pp for non-library members. To book tickets and for more information, visit https://thesparkarts.co.uk/events/les-tah-to-the-front/ -

Also in May, the Building Brave Spaces Project is a creative collaboration between The Spark and four Leicester schools: Medway Community Primary, Barley Croft Primary, Charnwood Primary and Ashfield School.

Working alongside artist Sam Redway, children from the four local schools are letting their imaginations run riot and have co-created a program of creative activities for all the family that are free to enjoy at:

Saturday17 May 11am -3pm - Leicester Museum and Art Gallery 53 New Walk, Leicester LE1 7EA

Sunday18 May 11am – 3pm -The Gallery, Vijay Patel Building, De Montfort University Mill Lane, Leicester LE2 7PT

Other ‘Spark LIVE!’ spring highlights include:

Mughal Miniatures: The Elephant and the Drummer : A vibrant storytelling performance that combines Kathak dance, puppetry, and physical theatre to explore themes of inclusion and self-discovery.

: A vibrant storytelling performance that combines Kathak dance, puppetry, and physical theatre to explore themes of inclusion and self-discovery. Make Some Noise : A fun and engaging poetry and spoken word show by multi-award-winning performer Dommy B, celebrating the power of sound, imagination, and friendship.

: A fun and engaging poetry and spoken word show by multi-award-winning performer Dommy B, celebrating the power of sound, imagination, and friendship. Let’s Talk About Having Your Say: Spark LIVE! in partnership with De Montfort University will be at the Riverside Festival on Sunday 8th June.

For more information on all events, head to www.thesparkarts.co.uk