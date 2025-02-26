Melton Vale Sixth Form headteacher Nicki Dartnell

Students at Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) are officially among the happiest in the country.

The Burton Road school was ranked in the top 10 in a survey of students attending thousands of education settings across the nation.

The study was carried out by Edurio, whose CEO Ernest Jenavs commented: "The secondary schools recognised with this award set the benchmark for fostering pupil happiness nationwide.

“These schools are leading the way in prioritising positive school experiences for young people. This is an achievement to be truly proud of.”

MV16 students James Wyld (left0, Ruby Stanley and Sam Scoble, who all have Oxbridge offers conditional on their A-level results

Reacting to the news, headteacher, Nicki Dartnell, told the Melton Times: “It’s really great to have made the top 10 because they surveyed a couple of thousand schools across the country.

“One of the main questions to students was about how happy they were at MV16 and they clearly are very happy here.”

MV16 has expanded significantly in recent years and now has 515 student on roll, mainly studying A-levels, with more youngsters coming from Rutland than in previous years.

Nicki said there were several factors which contributed to the feel-good factor, including the extra support staff give to students moving on to university, the guidance given by successful alumni and in-school services such as the wellbeing and safeguarding officer who is always available to talk about any mental health issues.

There are also an increasing number of students who win places at top universities such as Oxford and Cambridge.

"We have good links with local secondary schools and we identify students who have done well at GCSEs,” added Nicki.

“We mentor them on a one-to-one basis.”

James Wyld and Sam Scoble both have offers to study engineering at Oxford University, conditional on their A-level results.

James, who has an ambition to work in aerospace building rockets, said: “I wasn’t even considering Oxford but the staff here convinced me to go for it. I’ve had a lot of support from the teachers.”

Sam commented: “The best thing about MV16 is the staff. Just being able to stay after lessons and talk to them about something you don’t understand is a big help.”

Ruby Stanley, who has an offer to study history at Cambridge University, said: “Teachers here go out of their way to support you – its exciting to think I might be going to Cambridge.”