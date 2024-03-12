Support Melton Vale Sixth Form College with hedgerow planting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) is supporting biodiversity and developing green spaces with the planting of a new hedgerow thanks to funding from The Tree Council’s Branching Out Fund.

The planting takes place this Saturday (16th March) and the school is asking the local community to come and join them and lend their support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Branching Out provides grants ranging from £250 to £2,500 to community groups, schools, small registered charities and Tree Warden Networks seeking to establish trees, hedgerows and orchards throughout the winter planting season.

Melton Vale Sixth Form College

This year, MV16 successfully secured grant support through the Branching Out Fund and will be planting a 200-metre hedgerow to create an improved habitat for the native species that already live there and encourage even more to make the college grounds their home.

Headteacher Dr Nicki Dartnell, said: "This year our students have formed an Eco Committee and are developing an action plan to make MV16 more sustainable, increase environmental learning and benefit our local community.

“Biodiversity is just one area they are championing as part of our application for the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tree Council Grants Officer, Geraldine Creaven, said: “Branching Out presents a fantastic opportunity for schools and community groups to get their spades in the ground and start establishing life-enhancing and biodiversity boosting trees, hedgerows, and orchards in their neighbourhoods.

“We’re so thrilled for all our successful applicants.”

Dr Dartnell added: “We invite the local community to come and join us in the fresh air and connect with each other, whilst helping to plant out the 1,500 hedging plants that we have secured.

"Tea, coffee and cake are available for anyone who can help out. All you need to bring is suitable clothing and footwear, gloves and a spade.”