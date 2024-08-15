Success for Melton Vale students

By Chris Ellis
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Melton Vale Sixth Form College are celebrating today after another set of superb A Level results.

The college, which is located on Burton Road in Melton Mowbray, was rated 'Outstanding' in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Staff and students are so proud of the set of results which have been published today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head Teacher, Nicola Dartnell, said: "We are so proud of our students and their achievements.

Chloe Young (A*A*A*), Victoria Richardson (A*, A, B, C) and Beatrice Howe (A, A, B)Chloe Young (A*A*A*), Victoria Richardson (A*, A, B, C) and Beatrice Howe (A, A, B)
Chloe Young (A*A*A*), Victoria Richardson (A*, A, B, C) and Beatrice Howe (A, A, B)

"These results are testament to the hard work put in by them and the staff.

"We are so happy that these results will enable students to have fabulous opportunities in the future".

Picture 1: Chloe Young (A*A*A*) Victoria Richardson (A*, A, B, C) and Beatrice Howe (A, A, B)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Picture 2: Phoebe Webb (A,A,A) with her teachers. Phoebe was in every day during exam leave and is going to study Bio Chemistry at Nottingham University.

Phoebe Webb (A,A,A) with her teachersPhoebe Webb (A,A,A) with her teachers
Phoebe Webb (A,A,A) with her teachers

Picture 3: Chloe Young, with her proud Auntie, said she was "really, really happy". She is off to study medicine at Leeds.

Picture 4: Rebecca Spencer (A*,A*,A*,A) with her Godmother who could not be prouder. She is very excited to start studying psychology at Leeds.

Picture 5: Finn Smith (A,A,B). Going on to study Aerospace Engineering at Sheffield and is thrilled to have the opportunity to use their state of the art equipment.

Related topics:Melton Vale Sixth Form CollegeOfstedMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.