Success for Melton Vale students
The college, which is located on Burton Road in Melton Mowbray, was rated 'Outstanding' in their latest Ofsted inspection.
Staff and students are so proud of the set of results which have been published today.
Head Teacher, Nicola Dartnell, said: "We are so proud of our students and their achievements.
"These results are testament to the hard work put in by them and the staff.
"We are so happy that these results will enable students to have fabulous opportunities in the future".
Picture 1: Chloe Young (A*A*A*) Victoria Richardson (A*, A, B, C) and Beatrice Howe (A, A, B)
Picture 2: Phoebe Webb (A,A,A) with her teachers. Phoebe was in every day during exam leave and is going to study Bio Chemistry at Nottingham University.
Picture 3: Chloe Young, with her proud Auntie, said she was "really, really happy". She is off to study medicine at Leeds.
Picture 4: Rebecca Spencer (A*,A*,A*,A) with her Godmother who could not be prouder. She is very excited to start studying psychology at Leeds.
Picture 5: Finn Smith (A,A,B). Going on to study Aerospace Engineering at Sheffield and is thrilled to have the opportunity to use their state of the art equipment.
