Sharon Amobi, Ben Walshe and Dom Robinson received prestigious awards after graduating from the College’s unique Space Engineering programme with flying colours.

The trio won in a range of categories that recognised commitment to study, achievement and ability at a ceremony hosted at the National Space Centre in Leicester where the course is also based.

The 2023 Space Engineering cohort were joined by special guests including Loughborough College Principal and CEO, Jo Maher, and Chair of Governors, Stuart Lindeman.

Jo said: “We are extremely proud of our talented space engineering students and it was wonderful to celebrate their achievements at this fantastic awards ceremony.

“Our Space Engineering programme is unique and one of the most academically challenging courses we offer at Loughborough College, but it prepares learners for the rigours of studying and working in the thriving aerospace industry.

“It was an absolute privilege to hear about the incredible achievements of our winners and to recognise them for their hard work and success. I cannot wait to see where their careers take them next.”

Handing out the awards were Nicola Stevens, Curriculum Manager for Engineering at Loughborough College, Peter Wesson, Physics Teacher at the National Space Academy and Sophie Allan, Head of Teaching and Learning at the National Space Academy.

Sharon, Ben, and Dom celebrate with their awards

Each student on the cohort was also presented with a certificate of completion by Stuart Lindeman to recognise their hard work and commitment during the course.