Students challenged to design Melton MP's official Christmas card
School pupils across Melton and Rutland MP are being challenged to design the official Christmas card for local MP, Alicia Kearns, in her annual competition.
Deadline for entries is Friday November 4 with submissions invited, on the theme of ‘Christmas carols’ from students in all school year groups.
The winning card will be printed and sent out as Mrs Kearns’ official festive card this year with Parliament teddy bears awarded for those judged in second and third places.
Mrs Kearns said: "I have been blown away by the artistic talent on display over the past two years, so if there are any budding young artists out there make sure to submit an entry.
"I look forward to seeing what creative ideas our local students can come up with and will be sharing the entries on my website and social media.”
Send entries to: Alicia Kearns MP, 33 High Street, Melton Mowbray LE13 0TR, with child’s name, year group and school name.