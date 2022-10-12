Students challenged to design Melton MP's official Christmas card

Melton MP Alicia Kearns sifts through the entries for last year's Christmas card competition

Deadline for entries is Friday November 4 with submissions invited, on the theme of ‘Christmas carols’ from students in all school year groups.

The winning card will be printed and sent out as Mrs Kearns’ official festive card this year with Parliament teddy bears awarded for those judged in second and third places.

Mrs Kearns said: "I have been blown away by the artistic talent on display over the past two years, so if there are any budding young artists out there make sure to submit an entry.

"I look forward to seeing what creative ideas our local students can come up with and will be sharing the entries on my website and social media.”