Students and staff at two Melton Mowbray schools have taken part in a stunning ‘Colour Walk’ to celebrate autism and neurodiversity.

The heart-warming event took place at Birch Wood Area Special School and Sherard Primary School with each corridor and space beautifully themed to reflect the unique strengths of neurodiversity, with stations such as ‘Let Your Individuality Shine Through’, ‘Bang Out Judgement’, ‘Be Yourself-ie Station’ and ‘Let Stereotypes Float Away’.

The aim of these creative displays was to encourage students to embrace their uniqueness and proudly showcase who they truly are.

Both schools are neighbours on Grange Drive and they joined as one for this special celebration.

Poppy Marriott, assistant headteacher at Birch Wood, said: “The walk, which spanned both schools, was a wonderful demonstration of community spirit, bringing together students from different classes and schools to cheer one another on and engage with interactive stations along the route.

“It not only provided a sensory experience with lively colours, sounds, and messages, but also reinforced the importance of celebrating differences.

"With the support of teachers and staff, everyone had a fantastic time, sharing laughter, excitement, and a sense of belonging.”

Jessica Watson, assistant headteacher at Sherard, commented: “This event highlighted the power of coming together as a community to support and uplift each other, and it reminded everyone that when we celebrate individuality, we make the world a more inclusive and understanding place.

“The Colour Walk was a beautiful success and it left everyone excited for more future celebrations of neurodiversity."