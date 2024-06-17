Student recognised with Rotary and Learning Hub award
Alfie Grant, from Bottesford-based The Priory Academy Belvoir High School, has attended the learning hub in Melton one day a week for two years.
He is the latest winner of the Rotary in Melton award – Alfie receives a certificate and a cheque for £50 to go towards kit for his plumbing course, which he is starting at Grantham College in September.
As well as securing many qualifications achieved during his time at the hub, Alfie clocked up 100 per cent attendance and also worked each week to deliver and support other local charities with food through the learning hub.
The citation for Alfie’s Certificate read: ‘There is no magic to achievement, its really about hard work, choices and persistence, well done Alfie Grant for your unwavering commitment to the Melton Learning Hub over the past two years’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.