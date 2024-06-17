Alfie Grant with his certificate and Maggie Wilson (left) of Rotary in Melton and Lucie Larke, centre manager at The Melton Learning Hub

A student has been recognised for ‘going above and beyond’ while attending The Melton Learning Hub.

Alfie Grant, from Bottesford-based The Priory Academy Belvoir High School, has attended the learning hub in Melton one day a week for two years.

He is the latest winner of the Rotary in Melton award – Alfie receives a certificate and a cheque for £50 to go towards kit for his plumbing course, which he is starting at Grantham College in September.

As well as securing many qualifications achieved during his time at the hub, Alfie clocked up 100 per cent attendance and also worked each week to deliver and support other local charities with food through the learning hub.