Miriam Culy pictured on graduation day at Keele University

A student has been celebrating attaining a first class honours degree after having to cope with a debilitating health issue which left her wheelchair-bound early in her studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miriam Culy (22), who grew up in Melton Mowbray, recovered from having her life turned upside down overnight when a neurological disorder left her unable to walk.

She was on her way to a lecture at Keele University during the second year of her Philosophy degree when her legs suddenly collapsed and she fell to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) – also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) – when she was eight-years-old, Miriam initially thought she’d suffered a flare up of the condition she’d lived with for most of her life.

But soon she ‘couldn’t walk anywhere’ and found herself having to use a wheelchair – she also began suffering from seizures, blackouts, and was left unable to speak for over three hours on one occasion.

Tests were carried out and Miriam was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder (FND), a medical condition that causes problems with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body, causing serious arm and leg weakness and seizures.

Miriam (22), who attended Harrington School, in Oakham, said: “The first drop attack I suffered, where your legs just give way, was very sudden and came as a big shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After that it started to happen all the time, to the point where I couldn’t walk anywhere, and I needed to be in a wheelchair pretty much overnight.”

She added: “I’d lived with ME since I was eight and it was all I’d really known, so I knew what to look out for and how to manage it.

"Suddenly I had new symptoms, a new diagnosis and I was dealing with it all while I was more than two hours away from home without the immediate support of my family around me.

"It was a scary time and it made life at university difficult.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After experiencing significant health difficulties throughout her studies, Miriam admits she came close to leaving university.

However, she was determined to not only complete her course but continue to engage in a range of extra-curricular activities, including being a member of the university Gospel choir and drama society.

Getting an electric wheelchair also helped get her life back on track.

After collecting her degree in front of friends and family at the summer graduation ceremonies, Miriam said: “I think it would have been very easy for me to give up but I’m glad that I didn’t.”Miriam plans to continue her academic studies with a Master’s degree in creative writing and publishing at the University of Bournemouth, pursuing her dream of becoming an author who promotes and represents disabled characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve been told I might make a full recovery and be able to walk again like before, or I could suffer a massive relapse and be in a wheelchair permanently.

"I am just looking after myself the best I can and continuing to pursue my dreams.”