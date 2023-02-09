Charlotte Musson

Charlotte Musson, who studies hairdressing at SMB College Group, is a contender in the category for ‘best new talent’.

Charlotte has been at the college since September 2021, first studying the Level 2 evening hairdressing course and then progressing onto Level 3 hairdressing.

She praised the support of tutors for her achievement, saying: "Having only been officially hairdressing for just over a year now, I am so proud of myself for not only achieving this finalist spot, but also for getting where I am today.

"I completely dedicate myself to my hair work and putting a smile on a client’s face is one of the best feelings in the world.”