‘Strong, improved results’ for Syston and Thurmaston GCSE students

And well over 100 youngsters from the two schools have opted to continue their studies at Bradgate Sixth Form (B6) from the autumn term.

These students have decided to follow a school-based academic route based in the B6 buildings at the Wreake Valley Academy site.

This reflects the success and growth of B6, with just over a quarter of this year’s cohort now enrolled at the best universities from across the UK (The Russell Group Universities), an increase from 10 per cent in 2020 and just four per cent the year before.

Top performing students at Wreake Valley Academy (only first names were supplied): Aryan - nine grade 9s and one grade 8; Rocc - six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7; Alex - eight grade 9s and two grade 8s; Rhona - four grade 9s and six grade 8s; Isabella - four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7.

The Roundhill Academy: Kai - six grade 9s and two grade 8s; Katie - six grade 9s and two grade 8s; Kayan - six grade 9s, one grade 8 and a Distinction*; Grace - six grade 9s and two grade 8s; Parth - five grade 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction*.

****Top achieving students at Bradgate Sixth Form achieved in A Levels and BTECs: Lukasz – grades A*, A*, A* (going on to University of Liverpool to study medicinal chemistry with pharmacology); Dilan - grades A*, A*, A (going on to University of Southampton to study aerospace electronic engineering); Torin – grades A*, A*, A (going on to University of Bristol to study physiological science); Ellie - grades Distinction* , A, A (going on to De Montfort University to read law and criminal justice LLB); Jake – grades A, A, A (going on to Loughborough University to study aeronautical