St Mary’s Church of England Primary School celebrated for sustained high standards in Ofsted inspection

St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Melton Mowbray is proud to announce it has been recognised once again for maintaining high educational standards following its latest Ofsted inspection, held on 25–26 March 2025.

The school received a strong, positive rating across all key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision. These results are a testament to the school’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education and the well-being of its pupils.

In their report, inspectors highlighted the school's warm, welcoming environment and strong community ethos. Pupils were described as “happy” and “polite,” benefitting from a “calm and safe environment where all pupils can flourish.” Staff were praised for having “high aspirations” for all learners and for successfully creating an ambitious curriculum that helps broaden students' horizons.

The report commended the school’s ethos, rooted in its values of “be courageous, be strong, do everything in love,” which clearly shapes both the learning and the nurturing atmosphere. Inspectors also noted the strong emphasis on inclusion, respect, and positive relationships throughout the school.

Other strengths highlighted include:

Strong Subject Knowledge: Particularly in mathematics, where pupils confidently recall facts and solve complex problems.

Personal Development Opportunities: Pupils thrive through extracurricular activities, collaborative ‘pupil charter’ events, and roles such as ‘young governors.’

Support for SEND Pupils: Effective systems are in place to identify and support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, ensuring access to a broad, balanced curriculum.

Early Years Excellence: Children in Reception settle quickly and benefit from structured, engaging lessons that lay strong foundations for future learning.

Effective Safeguarding: The school was found to have robust safeguarding procedures in place, with staff creating an open and trusting culture.

Headteacher Laura Oakes said,

"We are incredibly proud of the continued recognition of our high standards, caring environment, and the wonderful efforts of our children and staff. This report reflects the heart of our school community and our unwavering dedication to helping every child flourish and succeed."

St Mary’s is part of the Rise Multi-Academy Trust, a partnership that has been central to the school’s development and ongoing success. CEO of the Trust, Dave Ellison-Lee, commented: "We are thrilled to see the fantastic work of the St Mary’s team being recognised in this latest Ofsted report. The school continues to provide a safe, nurturing, and ambitious environment for children to learn and grow. We’re proud of the leadership, staff, and pupils, and we remain committed to supporting them as they continue their journey of improvement and success."

To read the full Ofsted report, please visit the Ofsted website or click here.

For more information about St Mary’s C of E Primary School, please visit: https://www.st-marys-school.co.uk/