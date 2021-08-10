‘Special’ level three grades at Melton college

The Brooksby campus of Brooksby Melton College EMN-211008-121518001

Highest performing courses were Animal Management (90 per cent), Sport (88), Health and Social Care (88), Equine Management (80) and Agriculture (75).

A total of 850 students collected level three grades on Tuesday from the SMB College Group, which also includes Stephenson College at Coalville as well as BMC.

Principal Dawn Whitemore said the achievements were ‘special’ in a challenging year: “We’re so proud of all our learners, whatever their results today.

Brooksby Melton College chief executive and principal, Dawn Whitemore EMN-211008-121534001

“All Colleges have experienced a second challenging and disruptive academic year, which makes these achievements even more special.”

She added: “These students are about to embark on the next part of their lives and we wish them the best of luck with this exciting journey.

“Whether they’re continuing their studies or entering the workplace, all of our alumni remain part of the SMB College Group family.

Deputy principal, Andrew Gedge, commented: “I’d like to thank our amazing staff for supporting and enabling these students to achieve to the very best of their ability.

Brooksby Melton College EMN-211008-121507001

“Everyone should be very proud of the results we’ve seen here today.”

SMB College group offers a wide variety of level three subjects across its three campuses, covering the land-based, sport, care, creative, technical and trade industries.

Level two students can expect their results on Thursday.

The College Group also offers a range of university degree subjects, giving progression routes for many of their current level 3 students.