A drone image of the Melton Mowbray college campus and theatre site off Asfordby Road IMAGE Dan at Steely Drone

One of the suggested future uses of the Melton college campus is as a school for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Owners, Loughborough College Group, have launched a consultation exercise in which they are seeking to find potential alternative owners or investors in the site, which also includes Melton Theatre.

Most courses – aside from performing arts – have been relocated to the Brooksby campus, with most of the town teaching spaces currently vacant, and the college group say it is not financially viable for them to continue to operate the theatre.

A public meeting will be held at the theatre on Tuesday October 14, from 4pm to 6pm, when stakeholders and residents are invited to give their views on how the site should be run in future years.

Online views are also being sought with Loughborough College Group having put forward three options on the way forward.

One suggestion is for proposals to relocate the theatre business elsewhere in the town and sell the wider site.

Another option is to keep the theatre where it is and for the college to lease back space for the performing arts teaching.

The third option would see the performing arts provision closed at Melton in December 2026 if no viable plans are put forward to retain the site.

A local organisation interested in taking over the college campus site is Melton Learning Hub, which offers traditional and practical educational opportunities which improve the self-esteem and self-confidence of young people.

Sarah Cox, manager of the Hub, told the Melton Times: “The Melton Learning Hub approached Leicestershire County Council last year with a proposal to develop the town campus into an Independent SEND school, utilising our staff team.

“We felt this could operate at a lot lower cost than many of the private establishments, and save the authority money, plus the Hub has a proven track record of results with high needs students.

“At the time, the county council did not want to progress the town campus option but our charity continues to work closely with County Hall and a number of teams within the local authority.”

Melton Borough Council say it is important for the town to keep the site operating as a local asset – the authority failed in a bid to take over the theatre when its previous owners, SMB College Group, ran into serious financial difficulties.

Government levelling-up money amounting to £2M had been earmarked for further renovations to the theatre but the college was unable to accept the money due to its uncertain future.

Melton Borough Council leader, Pip Allnatt, said: “We all wish to see the college campus continue and of course our theatre, under its new management.

"When the college declined a £2M government grant for the theatre I proposed that the council buy the theatre for £1 and work to at least save the theatre with something like a ‘community interest company’.

"But the outgoing college management declined this idea too.

"Given that the college is only there because of taxpayers’ money it is only right that the Melton community retain its local theatre.”

Go to www.loucoll.ac.uk/melton-theatre-consultation to make proposals on the future of the college site before 4pm on Friday October 31.