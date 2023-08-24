News you can trust since 1859
Some outstanding achievements by GCSE students at The Priory Belvoir Academy

Students at The Priory Belvoir Academy celebrated another strong set of GCSE results today (Thursday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:34 BST
GCSE students Barney, Stephanie, Liv and Ned celebrate their results today at The Priory Belvoir AcademyGCSE students Barney, Stephanie, Liv and Ned celebrate their results today at The Priory Belvoir Academy
GCSE students Barney, Stephanie, Liv and Ned celebrate their results today at The Priory Belvoir Academy

Staff welcomed back the class of 2023 as they received their grades with some exceptional achievements.

Students Ned, Heather, Barnaby, Stephanie and Amelia all attained nine GCSEs, with grades between six and the highest mark of nine.

Moya was also awarded nine GCSEs – all eight or nine grades - and received a personal commendation from the awarding body for her art paper, which was given one of the highest scores awarded in the country this academic year.

Students JS Winder and Jack pictured on GCSE results day at The Priory Belvoir Academy this morningStudents JS Winder and Jack pictured on GCSE results day at The Priory Belvoir Academy this morning
Students JS Winder and Jack pictured on GCSE results day at The Priory Belvoir Academy this morning
The Bottesford-based academy said it was particularly delighted at the number of students who made outstanding progress against their individual target grades. These include Jack-Stanley, Callum, Grace and Riley.

Headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “As ever, I am absolutely delighted for our deserving students, whose hard work is testament to them and to our skilled teaching and support staff.

"We wish them all continued success in their post-16 studies.”

Related topics:GCSEStudentsGCSEs