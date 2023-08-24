GCSE students Barney, Stephanie, Liv and Ned celebrate their results today at The Priory Belvoir Academy

Staff welcomed back the class of 2023 as they received their grades with some exceptional achievements.

Students Ned, Heather, Barnaby, Stephanie and Amelia all attained nine GCSEs, with grades between six and the highest mark of nine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moya was also awarded nine GCSEs – all eight or nine grades - and received a personal commendation from the awarding body for her art paper, which was given one of the highest scores awarded in the country this academic year.

Students JS Winder and Jack pictured on GCSE results day at The Priory Belvoir Academy this morning

The Bottesford-based academy said it was particularly delighted at the number of students who made outstanding progress against their individual target grades. These include Jack-Stanley, Callum, Grace and Riley.

Headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “As ever, I am absolutely delighted for our deserving students, whose hard work is testament to them and to our skilled teaching and support staff.