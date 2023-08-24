Some outstanding achievements by GCSE students at The Priory Belvoir Academy
Staff welcomed back the class of 2023 as they received their grades with some exceptional achievements.
Students Ned, Heather, Barnaby, Stephanie and Amelia all attained nine GCSEs, with grades between six and the highest mark of nine.
Moya was also awarded nine GCSEs – all eight or nine grades - and received a personal commendation from the awarding body for her art paper, which was given one of the highest scores awarded in the country this academic year.
The Bottesford-based academy said it was particularly delighted at the number of students who made outstanding progress against their individual target grades. These include Jack-Stanley, Callum, Grace and Riley.
Headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “As ever, I am absolutely delighted for our deserving students, whose hard work is testament to them and to our skilled teaching and support staff.
"We wish them all continued success in their post-16 studies.”