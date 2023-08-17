Celine Dobie at MV16 with her A-level results this morning

Eight out of 10 students got into their preferred university following a tough few years in which they were unable to take their GCSE exams due to the Covid pandemic, relying instead on teacher assessments for their final grades.

MV16 were aware that the current year group had no experience of sitting down to take examinations so staff organised plenty of mock exams to help them practice.

It clearly paid off for many students, including Jack Scoble, who was delighted to get an A*, A and B.

MV16 student Josh Swain is off to Oxford University after getting impressive A-level results today

He told the Melton Times: “I didn’t do exams for GCSEs because of the pandemic so it came as a shock to do exams for A-levels.

“The college put on loads of mock practice exams which certainly helped me prepare for the final exams.”

Jack is also one of a growing number of MV16 students plumping for degree apprenticeships – he is off to Manchester to do this with a software engineering firm.

“I chose the degree apprenticeship because I get a guaranteed job at the end of it,” he explained.

Abigail Ritchie and Emma Pullen got their A-level results this morning at MV16

Ed Armitage is off to take an apprenticeship in September with Warwickshire Police, after attaining an A, C and C in his A-levels.

"I like the fact I go straight into a job, I will be training for 18 weeks, going out on the beat, getting involved in investigations and doing community support work.”

Headteacher, Nicki Dartnell, told us this morning: “There is a massive increase in students going on to take degree apprenticeships.

“This is because of the cost of taking a university course now and the uncertainty of getting a job when you leave.

MV16 headteacher Nicki Dartnell (right) with her dog, Eddie, and creative arts teachers Dave Bower and Lisa Smith

“Apprenticeships offer a job at the end of your studies so it’s a fabulous opportunity.”

Nicki joined MV16 in April and she already loves her working environment, adding: “I came from a larger college but it is fantastic working in a smaller college.

“It’s a strong community here and it’s nurturing for students.

“The alumni programme here is brilliant - I’ve never seen anything like it before. We are so grateful to ex-students who come back here to talk to current students and give them advice.”

From left, Tom Ablewhite, Luke Thompson, Joe Spence-Arnold and Lee O'Riley got their A-results at MV16 this morning

One of the top-achieving A-level students at MV16 this year is Josh Swain, who was excited to see he got A*s in maths, further maths and physics, plus an A in computer science.

Josh praised the teachers for their help and said he thrived when he had to work from home on his GCSEs during Covid.

He is now off to Oxford University to study maths and computer science.

Celine Dobie was happy to see her results slip show A, B, B in her three subjects.

She will be studying anthropology and archaeology at Durham University.

“I’ve always liked old things and I like Indiana Jones and stuff like that. I will hopefully go on to get a job in archeology doing practical stuff,” Celine told the Melton Times.

Jack Scoble was pleased with his A-level results at MV16 today

“MV16 has a real community feel to it and the teachers have been really supportive.”

Assistant headteacher Natasha Roberts praised the performance of students after the ordeal of having to work at home during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 at local secondary schools.

“We are very pleased that 80 per cent of our students have got into their first choice university,” she said.

“This year’s group did not have the opportunity to sit their GCSE exams so we provided additional mock exams for them.

“They have been resilient, their work ethic impressed us, as well as their positivity and commitment.”

Students were very grateful to the support they received during their A-level studies at MV16.

Liam Nicholls, who is taking a gap year after attaining A*s in both psychology and business, said: “The teachers were the best bit about MV16. It’s a really nice college, it has a great atmosphere and everyone gets on.”

And his sentiments were echoed by Ellie Rudd, who got a B, a Distinction and D and is off to Nottingham Trent University to study health and social care.

“The teachers here are amazing - they helped me a lot,” she said after being congratulated by mum Sarah and sister Lauren.

One of the best performing study areas for MV16 was in creative arts, under teachers Dave Bower and Lisa Smith.

Lisa told the Melton Times: “We’ve had some absolutely amazing results and we are so, so proud of our students. The quality of work they produced is outstanding.”

Creative arts students can go into a wide range of professions, such as graphic designers, fashion designers, photographers and architects.

Lisa added: “In terms of the British economy, creative arts is very important so the job market is competitive but there are lots of opportunities. Lots of our students have gone on to win awards.”

Economics and business teacher, Gina Sullivan, who has worked at MV16 for 12 years, was also very impressed with the achievements of her students.

She said: “Lots more of our students want to go into an apprenticeship now - about half of this year’s business cohort are doing this rather than going to university.”