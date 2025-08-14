Evie Kennington and Chloe Parsons

There were lots of smiles, hugs and a few tears when students went to Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) this morning (Thursday) to pick up their A-Level results.

Head teacher Nicki Dartnell was delighted with the results this year – among the highlights was all further maths students achieving top-rated A* grades.

Nicki told the Melton Times: “I’m always proud of our students and many of them have been justly rewarded with the grades for all their hard work.

"Most of them seem to have got into their first choice university.

Oliver Francis and Sam Scoble

"We are finding that more students now opt for degree apprenticeships, partly due to the cost of university studies being so expensive but also because of the work experience they get from them.

"In subjects like engineering and marketing, it can really help to take on an apprenticeship and we see it in students when they return as alumni how mature and confident they are as a result.”

The most recent cohort are particularly special for Nicki because they were starting at MV16 when I became head two years ago.

She added: “They are a fabulous, fabulous bunch. My previous sixth form college had nearly 3,000 students but here we have only 500. With a smaller intake the staff can really get to know each student personally and that really helps them.”

Emily Shaw

Among the top achievers this year is James Wyld, who was delighted with his A* grades on maths and further maths plus his As in physics and computer science.

James goes on now to study aerospace engineering at the University of Nottingham.

"My dream is work in a space agency, building rockets, either in europe or in the United States,” he told the Melton Times.

Friends, Evie Kennington and Chloe Parsons, were pleased to get the results they needed to get their first choice university places.

James Wyld

Evie is planning to study forensic psychology at Manchester MET after attaining two Bs and a C while Chloe is heading to Leeds University to study primary school teaching with her two As and a Distinction Star results.

Evie commented: “The teachers here have been so supportive – I’m really sad to be leaving, to be honest.”

Twins, Kieran and Christian Burton, were happy for each other after gaining impressive grades.

Kieran is studying interior design next after getting an A* and two As, while Christian is doing an architecture degree at Loughborough University thanks to his A*, A and B grades.

Connor Pond with mum, Leah

Khloe Payne and Esmé Wesson are both going off to Kingston University in London after getting the results they needed – Esmé is studying media and communications while her friend Khloe is doing a course in psychology with counselling.

Warwick University is the destination for Zak Roberts after attaining A*s in further maths and maths, A in physics and B in computer science.

"I’ll be studying physics and maths – I am not great with words. I’m more of a maths kind of guy and I’m good with numbers,” he said.

Emily Shaw, who is off to Leeds University to study fashion marketing, said: “I’ve loved MV16 – it’s a great community.”

Sam Scoble is taking on a apprenticeship with engineering giants, Dyson, after achieving three A* grades and an A.