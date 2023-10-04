Science award for staff at Melton primary school
Staff at The Grove Primary School in Melton Mowbray have been recognised for the quality of their science lessons.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
The school is delighted to be awarded The Primary Science Quality Mark after putting in place a new science curriculum in the last year.
Headteacher, Hayley Cheeseman, said: “Improving our science provision and receiving an external validation for the quality of our curriculum and teaching of science was a key priority as we continue to strive for excellence after our ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in January.”