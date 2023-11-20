Schoolchildren enjoy special science, technology, engineering and maths activities

Primary schoolchildren in Melton have been taking part in activities aimed at stimulating an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Pupils at The Grove Primary School, in Melton, enjoy science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) activities

Head of school at The Grove Primary School, Hayley Cheeseman, said: “Hyett Education visited The Grove and provided a fun, educational experience which focused on teamwork, problem-solving, creative thinking and coding and cyber skills.

"The activities included a robotic workshop on behalf of EkoSTEM, which saw some cool lego robot designs.